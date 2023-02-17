Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Short Interest Update

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 6,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

IRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JMP Securities started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

Shares of IRT stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $18.74. 2,952,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.01. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $28.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $2,686,509.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

