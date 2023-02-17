indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.92 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. indie Semiconductor’s revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ INDI traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,992,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,466. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.51. indie Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $10.01.
In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 15,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $127,155.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,944 shares in the company, valued at $11,747,440.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other indie Semiconductor news, CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal sold 19,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $166,394.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 15,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $127,155.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,747,440.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,342 shares of company stock worth $863,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INDI shares. TheStreet cut shares of indie Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.
