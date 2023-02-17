ING Groep NV Cuts Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

ING Groep NV cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Paychex by 10.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in Paychex by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Paychex by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Paychex by 2.9% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $114.66 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.84. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

