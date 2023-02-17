ING Groep NV Decreases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,945,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,184,803,000 after purchasing an additional 30,163 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in BlackRock by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,883,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,147,222,000 after purchasing an additional 102,155 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 753.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $948,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $817,958,000 after purchasing an additional 689,874 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $738.80.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

BlackRock Trading Down 1.5 %

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $33,175,698 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $713.00 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $788.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $729.76 and a 200 day moving average of $686.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.