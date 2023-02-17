ING Groep NV Lowers Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

ING Groep NV decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Summit Insights raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $501.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $467.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.66. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $595.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.