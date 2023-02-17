ING Groep NV Purchases 44,836 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 690.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 44,836 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.06.

AMGN stock opened at $234.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.83 and a 200-day moving average of $256.68. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.39 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

