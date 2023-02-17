ING Groep NV Sells 19,836 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,836 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after buying an additional 581,636,429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after buying an additional 1,244,420 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,726,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,875,000 after buying an additional 917,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after buying an additional 860,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $499,802.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $499,802.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $1,518,251.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,020,195.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,471 shares of company stock valued at $7,822,864 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.8 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.66. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

See Also

