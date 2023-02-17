InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.58-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $525-530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $528.84 million.
Shares of INMD opened at $39.69 on Friday. InMode has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.34.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INMD. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.33.
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
