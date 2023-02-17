InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.58-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $525-530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $528.84 million.

InMode Stock Performance

Shares of INMD opened at $39.69 on Friday. InMode has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INMD. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

About InMode

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INMD. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in InMode by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in InMode by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,729 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in InMode by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,744 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

