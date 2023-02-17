Insider Buying: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Director Purchases 17,500 Shares of Stock

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) Director Gary G. Greenfield bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 172,419 shares in the company, valued at $496,566.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

NYSE DBD opened at $3.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1,895.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 486,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 462,523 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 400.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,959,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Diebold Nixdorf

Several research analysts recently commented on DBD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

(Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.