Insider Buying: GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Major Shareholder Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 1,000,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $2,160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,573,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,359,403.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Public Equities L.P. Invus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 200,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $342,000.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 11,451 shares of GlycoMimetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $37,101.24.

Shares of GLYC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,279,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,637. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $98.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62.

Several research analysts recently commented on GLYC shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on GlycoMimetics from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

