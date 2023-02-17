Insider Buying: Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA) Insider Purchases £52,000 in Stock

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Rating) insider William (Will) Drummond Dawes bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($63,122.12).

Shares of Mkango Resources stock opened at GBX 13.13 ($0.16) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65. Mkango Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of GBX 9.81 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 29 ($0.35). The stock has a market cap of £28.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.08.

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, graphite, and gold ores. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

