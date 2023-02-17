Insider Buying: Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA) Insider Purchases £52,000 in Stock

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Rating) insider William (Will) Drummond Dawes bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($63,122.12).
Mkango Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Mkango Resources stock opened at GBX 13.13 ($0.16) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65. Mkango Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of GBX 9.81 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 29 ($0.35). The stock has a market cap of £28.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.08.
Mkango Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Mkango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mkango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.