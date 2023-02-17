Insider Buying: Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE) Insider Acquires A$44,000.00 in Stock

Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE – Get Rating) insider David Lenigas bought 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$44,000.00 ($30,555.56).

Odessa Minerals Limited operates as a diamond mineral exploration company in Western Australia. It holds 20 granted and application exploration licenses in the Aries, Ellendale, Calwynyardah, and Noonkanbah Projects covering an area of 2,600 square kilometers in the Kimberley region of Western Australia.

