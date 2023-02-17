Insider Buying: Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Major Shareholder Acquires $942,188.94 in Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc bought 407,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $942,188.94. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,267,707 shares in the company, valued at $28,338,403.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Park West Asset Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Porch Group alerts:

On Monday, January 23rd, Park West Asset Management Llc bought 530,750 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $1,379,950.00.

On Friday, January 20th, Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 474,220 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $1,166,581.20.

Porch Group Stock Performance

Shares of Porch Group stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Porch Group

PRCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Porch Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Porch Group from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Porch Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Porch Group by 485.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 233,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 193,593 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Porch Group by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 291,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 77,440 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Porch Group by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 36,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Porch Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 26,299 shares in the last quarter.

About Porch Group

(Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.