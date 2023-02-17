Insider Buying: The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Major Shareholder Purchases 18,000 Shares of Stock

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) major shareholder John E. Herzog bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $16,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 925,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,219.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:OLB opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. The OLB Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $2.50.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in The OLB Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The OLB Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in The OLB Group in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The OLB Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in The OLB Group by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 36,167 shares in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

