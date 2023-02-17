Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 192,046 shares in the company, valued at $24,965,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock traded down $7.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.60. 11,167,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,050,232. The stock has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $182.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.46 and its 200 day moving average is $106.68.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABNB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,719 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,020,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,442,000 after purchasing an additional 243,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,246,000 after purchasing an additional 140,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,155,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,144,000 after purchasing an additional 199,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

