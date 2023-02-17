Insider Selling: Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) CAO Sells $69,132.00 in Stock

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $132.94 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $194.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services, and credit protection and other insurance products.

