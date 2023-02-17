Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Insider Sells 2,314 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $100,635.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,198.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Dynatrace Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE DT traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $42.71. 2,486,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,485. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average of $37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 437.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on DT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
