Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Insider Sells 2,314 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $100,635.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,198.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dynatrace Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE DT traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $42.71. 2,486,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,485. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average of $37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 437.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dynatrace Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Dynatrace by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 109,586 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Dynatrace by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 190,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 21,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

