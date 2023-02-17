Insider Selling: Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) CFO Sells $276,725.00 in Stock

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FRT opened at $109.82 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $128.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.98 and a 200-day moving average of $103.42.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.51%.

Several research firms have commented on FRT. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 807.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

