Insider Selling: HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Chairman Sells $166,020.00 in Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) Chairman Dana L. Stonestreet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $166,020.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 285,382 shares in the company, valued at $7,896,519.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.36.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4,353.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $563,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 23.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 156.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2,819.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

