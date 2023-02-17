Insider Selling: indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Sells 41,100 Shares of Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Schiller sold 41,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $401,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,393,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,597,661.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, February 17th, Thomas Schiller sold 58,900 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $577,220.00.

On Monday, February 6th, Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $243,300.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Thomas Schiller sold 15,835 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $127,155.05.

INDI stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. 5,706,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 0.95. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.51.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a negative net margin of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INDI shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 38,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 35,596 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,162,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 21,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

