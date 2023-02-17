Insider Selling: Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Insider Sells 6,666 Shares of Stock

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:J traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.89. The company had a trading volume of 545,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,773. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.51 and a 200 day moving average of $121.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 18.36%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 76,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,140,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

