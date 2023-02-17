Insider Selling: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) CEO Sells $333,234.88 in Stock

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 14,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $333,234.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,191.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $23.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21. The company has a market capitalization of $247.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.87. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.58 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 23.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orrstown Financial Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Orrstown Financial Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORRF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 530.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 56,917 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 22.2% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 56,272 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORRF shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.