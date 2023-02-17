Insider Selling: Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) CFO Sells $596,900.00 in Stock

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $596,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,237.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Prometheus Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:RXDX traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.31. 632,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a current ratio of 11.19. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -37.11 and a beta of -0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.11. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $125.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RXDX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $59.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $67.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXDX. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $2,891,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Featured Articles

