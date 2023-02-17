Insider Selling: Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Director Sells $59,675.00 in Stock

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $59,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,979.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Provident Financial Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PFS opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 132.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

