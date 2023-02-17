Insider Selling: Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Director Sells $59,675.00 in Stock

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $59,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,979.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Provident Financial Services Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of PFS opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.98.
Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.85%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial Services
Provident Financial Services Company Profile
Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Provident Financial Services (PFS)
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.