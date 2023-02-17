Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) COO Sells 4,747 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $172,933.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mohammed Katibeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Mohammed Katibeh sold 567 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $19,550.16.

NYSE RNG traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,023. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.40. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $155.39.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RNG. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,955,000 after buying an additional 144,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 96.1% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,827,000 after buying an additional 24,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

