Insider Selling: Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Insider Sells 35,456 Shares of Stock

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 35,456 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $609,134.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,217.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sally Beauty Stock Down 0.7 %

SBH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.11. 828,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,161. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 72.24%. The company had revenue of $957.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 80,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $2,334,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in Sally Beauty by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

