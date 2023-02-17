Insider Selling: S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) CEO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.8 %

SPGI traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $360.83. 1,206,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,820. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $355.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.84. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $423.55. The company has a market cap of $116.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 target price (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in S&P Global by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 4.0% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 106,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,694,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

