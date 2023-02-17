Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Sells 719 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $33,332.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,016.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Zillow Group Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,478,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,911. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.84. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $63.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on Z. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
