Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Sells 719 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $33,332.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,016.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Zillow Group Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,478,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,911. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.84. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $63.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on Z. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

About Zillow Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 424.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,950,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after buying an additional 1,837,593 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 803.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,215,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,581,000 after buying an additional 1,080,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,880,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Zillow Group by 316.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,065,000 after acquiring an additional 850,620 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

