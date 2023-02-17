Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,119 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $8,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Celanese by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Celanese by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 193,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,513,000 after purchasing an additional 29,131 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Celanese by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Celanese from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Celanese Stock Down 1.4 %

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $121.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $161.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 18.51%.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Articles

