Intech Investment Management LLC Has $7.78 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,269 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.9% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,334,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.0% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 107,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,675 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.3% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 119,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKC. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.56. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 61.91%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

