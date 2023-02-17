Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 459 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $13,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 139,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.54.

Insider Activity

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,383 shares of company stock valued at $528,613. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MAA opened at $168.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.63. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.13 and a fifty-two week high of $217.64. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.00%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.