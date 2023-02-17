Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,159,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 628,847 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $8,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.19.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $12.54.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,754.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

