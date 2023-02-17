Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $372.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.00 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 5.47%. Integer’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Integer updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00-4.30 EPS.

Integer Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ITGR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.04. The stock had a trading volume of 22,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.13. Integer has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $88.58.

In other Integer news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.95 per share, with a total value of $247,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,581,317.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Integer by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Integer by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Integer by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Integer by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITGR shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Integer to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Integer from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

