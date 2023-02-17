Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47-1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.

Integer stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.03. 162,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,218. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.53 and a 200 day moving average of $67.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.13. Integer has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $88.58.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Integer had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $372.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Integer will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ITGR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Integer from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on Integer to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.95 per share, with a total value of $247,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,581,317.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $484,933,000 after buying an additional 38,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,738,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,643,000 after buying an additional 54,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Integer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,796,000 after purchasing an additional 31,953 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,154,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,060,000 after purchasing an additional 251,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,250,000 after purchasing an additional 23,007 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

