International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. International Isotopes shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 27,778 shares traded.

International Isotopes Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

International Isotopes Company Profile

International Isotopes, Inc engages in the manufacture of nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards cobalt tele therapy sources, as well as radioisotopes and radiochemical for medical research and clinical devices. It operates through the following segments: Radiochemical Products, Cobalt Products, Nuclear Medicine Standards, Fluorine Products, and Radiological Services.

