Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Now Covered by Societe Generale

Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 4,700 ($57.05) to GBX 4,500 ($54.62) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup raised Intertek Group to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($43.70) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, November 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 4,800 ($58.27) to GBX 4,400 ($53.41) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,910.29 ($59.61).

Intertek Group Stock Performance

Shares of Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 4,440 ($53.90) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,485 ($42.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,506 ($66.84). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,234.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,043.51. The stock has a market cap of £7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,457.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.61.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

