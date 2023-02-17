Interval Partners LP Takes Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,467 shares of company stock worth $823,618. 24.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

SKX opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average of $39.90. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

