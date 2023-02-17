Invenire Partners LP Acquires 42,500 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Invenire Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the quarter. Everi makes up 3.8% of Invenire Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Invenire Partners LP’s holdings in Everi were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,180,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,496,000 after purchasing an additional 681,708 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 28.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,836,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,795,000 after buying an additional 412,110 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 662,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,810,000 after acquiring an additional 389,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Everi by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 241,869 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVRI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $18.87 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 2.40.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

