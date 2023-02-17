Invenire Partners LP Grows Stock Position in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Invenire Partners LP boosted its holdings in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,233 shares during the quarter. InfuSystem makes up approximately 5.0% of Invenire Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Invenire Partners LP owned 2.26% of InfuSystem worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 1.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 44.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in InfuSystem by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 49,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 68,242 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 859,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 135,076 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
InfuSystem Price Performance
INFU opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 998.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.71. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
About InfuSystem
InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.
