Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BSMO traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,394. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.76. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $25.32.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $660,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 458.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 32,941 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $469,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $100,000.

