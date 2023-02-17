Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.96 and last traded at $18.99. 16,260 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XSHD. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $691,000.

