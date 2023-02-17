Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Investcorp Credit Management BDC

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 78,065 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 601.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 77,581 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Price Performance

NASDAQ:ICMB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. 7,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,101. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $5.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $56.55 million, a PE ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 1.84.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Dividend Announcement

Investcorp Credit Management BDC ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.27%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is -400.00%.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

