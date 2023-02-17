IPG Investment Advisors LLC Invests $191,000 in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 123.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 218.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $16.07 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.65.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

