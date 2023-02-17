IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Insider Sells $1,003,062.06 in Stock

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $4.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,957. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $254.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.97 and its 200 day moving average is $212.67.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on IQV. Cowen started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on IQVIA to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.79.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

