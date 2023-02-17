iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Position Reduced by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $690,043,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,258 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,384 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,801,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,046 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.11 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.

