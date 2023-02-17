iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Stake Decreased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Chile ETF accounts for about 8.7% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $2,201,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ECH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 362.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

BATS ECH traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,478 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.66. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 52-week low of $41.34 and a 52-week high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.