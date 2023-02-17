iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120,730 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $14,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,461. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $113.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.49.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

