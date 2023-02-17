iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,828,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,304,771. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

