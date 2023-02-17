Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Short Interest Down 7.1% in January

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 977,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Jackson Financial Stock Performance
NYSE:JXN traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.15. 913,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,686. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67. Jackson Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Jackson Financial
Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jackson Financial (JXN)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.