Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Short Interest Down 7.1% in January

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 977,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:JXN traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.15. 913,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,686. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67. Jackson Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Jackson Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.