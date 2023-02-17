Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Short Interest Update

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.5 days. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ JANX traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.39. 115,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,893. The company has a market capitalization of $682.81 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.59. Janux Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JANX. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JANX. William Blair began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

